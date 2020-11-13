China Telecom (CHA) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of China Telecom Corp Ltd (Symbol: CHA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.52, changing hands as low as $32.02 per share. China Telecom Corp Ltd shares are currently trading off about 6.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHA's low point in its 52 week range is $26.6603 per share, with $41.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.06.

