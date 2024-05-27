China Telecom Announces Year-End Dividend

China Telecom (HK:0728) has released an update.

China Telecom Corporation Limited has announced an ordinary final dividend of RMB 0.09 per share for the fiscal year ending 31 December 2023, with an update on the exchange rate for dividend payment set at RMB 1 to HKD 1.097933, resulting in a final dividend amount of HKD 0.098814 per share. The ex-dividend date is scheduled for 05 June 2024 with the payment date on 26 July 2024. The company also detailed withholding tax rates for different shareholder types, with non-resident enterprise and individual shareholders facing a 10% rate, while individuals from countries without a tax treaty with PRC will be subject to a 20% rate.

