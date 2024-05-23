News & Insights

China Telecom Announces Executive Retirement

May 23, 2024 — 05:11 am EDT

China Telecom (HK:0728) has released an update.

China Telecom Corporation Limited has announced the retirement of Mr. Shao Guanglu from his roles as Executive Director, President, and Chief Operating Officer effective from May 23, 2024. Mr. Shao is stepping down due to age and has confirmed that there are no unresolved disagreements with the Board. The Board has extended its gratitude to Mr. Shao for his dedicated service and significant contributions to the company’s development.

