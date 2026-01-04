This China Tech Stock Just Became a Fund’s Top Holding With a $33 Million Buy

Key Points

Hong Kong-based Bright Valley Capital initiated a new stake in YMM, buying up 2.57 million shares in the third quarter.

The position was worth about $33.36 million at quarter-end.

YMM position represents 19.75% of Bright Valley's 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

Hong Kong-based Bright Valley Capital established a new position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM), adding 2.57 million shares valued at approximately $33.36 million, according to a November 13 SEC filing.

What Happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated November 13, Bright Valley Capital disclosed a new position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) totaling 2.57 million shares. The stake was valued at $33.36 million as of September 30 and was not present in the previous quarterly filing.

What Else to Know

The new position now comprises 19.75% of the fund’s reportable U.S. equity AUM.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE: YMM: $33.36 million (26.37% of AUM)

NASDAQ: HTHT: $31.01 million (24.52% of AUM)

NASDAQ: LX: $19.07 million (15.08% of AUM)

NASDAQ: JOYY: $14.95 million (11.82% of AUM)

NASDAQ: DOYU: $8.33 million (6.58% of AUM)

As of Friday, shares of YMM were priced at $11.25, up about 4% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500's roughly 17% gain in the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of Friday) $11.25 Market Capitalization $11.77 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.71 billion Net Income (TTM) $588.99 million

Company Snapshot

Full Truck Alliance offers a digital freight platform providing freight listing, matching, brokerage, online transactions, and value-added services such as credit solutions, insurance, and electronic toll collection.

The company serves shippers and truckers across China, targeting enterprises and individual logistics providers seeking efficient freight connections.

It employs over 7,000 people and operates at scale within China's technology-driven logistics sector.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. operates at scale within China's logistics sector, leveraging technology to connect shippers with truckers and streamline freight transactions.

Foolish Take

Allocating nearly one-fifth of a portfolio to a single position suggests Bright Valley believes the market is still mispricing the durability of the underlying business. Full Truck Alliance sits at the center of China’s logistics economy, where scale and network effects compound quietly rather than explosively. In the third quarter, the company grew revenue 10.8% year over year to $471.7 million while fulfilled orders jumped more than 22%, a reminder that usage growth continues to outpace headline sales growth.



What makes the story more interesting is where that growth is coming from. Transaction services revenue surged 39% year over year, and value added services rose nearly 17%, pushing the platform further away from simple freight listings and deeper into monetized infrastructure. At the same time, the balance sheet remains a strength, with $4.4 billion in cash and investments and consistent operating cash flow generation.



Within the broader portfolio, this position sits alongside other China internet and platform names, reinforcing that this is a thematic bet on digital marketplaces rather than a one-off trade. The stock has lagged the broader market, but for patient investors, scale, profitability, and cash can bode well.

Glossary

Position: An investment or holding of a particular security or asset within a portfolio.

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of investments that a fund or manager oversees on behalf of clients.

13F Report: A quarterly filing by institutional investment managers disclosing their U.S. equity holdings to the SEC.

Reportable Assets: Investments that must be disclosed in regulatory filings, typically U.S. publicly traded securities.

Quarter-end: The last day of a fiscal quarter, often used as a reference point for financial reporting.

Stake: The amount or percentage of ownership an investor holds in a company.

Outperforming: Achieving a higher return compared to a specific benchmark or index over a given period.

Digital Freight Platform: An online system that connects shippers and carriers to arrange and manage freight transportation.

Brokerage: The service of arranging transactions between buyers and sellers, often for a commission.

Value-added Services: Additional offerings beyond core services, such as credit, insurance, or toll solutions, to enhance customer value.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

