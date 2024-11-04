News & Insights

China In-Tech Limited to Review Financials and Dividend

November 04, 2024 — 05:38 am EST

China Overseas Nuoxin International Holdings Limited (HK:0464) has released an update.

China In-Tech Limited has scheduled a board meeting on November 28, 2024, to review its unaudited financial statements for the first half of the year and discuss the possibility of issuing an interim dividend. This meeting could provide key insights into the company’s financial health and potential shareholder returns. Investors and market watchers will be keen to see the outcomes of this meeting.

