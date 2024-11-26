China In-Tech Limited Issues Profit Warning

China Overseas Nuoxin International Holdings Limited (HK:0464) has released an update.

China In-Tech Limited has issued a profit warning, anticipating a substantial increase in net loss to HK$23.5 million for the six months ending September 2024, compared to HK$8.3 million in the same period last year. The company attributes this downturn to reduced revenue and worsening gross profit margins, primarily due to rising material and wage costs. Investors are cautioned to exercise care when dealing with the company’s shares.

