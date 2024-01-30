China teapots slow Iran oil buying for a second month -traders

By Muyu Xu

SINGAPORE, Jan 30 (Reuters) - China's independent refiners are holding off from buying Iranian crude oil for February as a stand-off over pricing and terms enters a second month, trading sources said.

The so-called "teapot" refiners, given the lack of cheap alternatives to Iranian supply, may be forced to trim run rates next month at a time when their margins are low as China's industrial activity and oil demand typically slow during the Lunar New Year season, trade sources said.

Teapots have been the top buyers of Iranian oil, which has been priced at steep discounts due to U.S. sanctions. But the trade has stalled since late December after Tehran withheld shipments and demanded higher prices.

Sellers are offering Iranian Light crude arriving at China in February at a discount of around $4.50 a barrel against ICE Brent on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis, while there were discounts of $5 to $6 in December and around $10 in November, according to three trade sources with knowledge of the matter.

At the same time, major Middle Eastern oil producers are offering steeply reduced official selling prices (OSPs) to term buyers on concerns over tepid demand and supply overhangs.

Iranian oil sellers are also seeking more payment upfront, in some cases full payment, before discharging cargoes, the sources said, increasing financing costs for refiners. Previously, sellers demanded around 10% payment before delivery.

Chinese buyers are also not in a rush to use up their import quotas quickly and ask Beijing for more, the sources said.

The result has been a sharp slowdown in trading.

"The Iranian oil market is now colder than the outdoor weather," said one of the trading sources.

Iran's overall crude exports are at their lowest since March 2023 at 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd) in January, down about 250,000 bpd from December, said Viktor Katona, lead crude analyst at analytics firm Kpler.

"It is very clear that it is the slackening Chinese demand driving that drop," he added.

Over 90% of Iranian crude is shipped to China while the rest goes to countries such as Syria, Kpler data showed.

Profit margins for teapots in Shandong province, China's oil hub, for refining imported crude oil slipped to 130 yuan ($18.12) per metric ton last week, the lowest in two months, according to energy consultancy JLC, reflecting rising feedstock costs and lacklustre fuel demand.

"It is hard to say which side will bend first to break the stand-off," said the first trader.

"In the long run, it's hard to find replacement for Iranian oil on a meaningful scale, as it is still the cheapest oil in the world."

Operating rates at Shandong teapots have averaged 62.8% so far in January, down from 64% in December and nearly 70% in October, JLC data showed.

Teapots typically slash run rates during the week-long Lunar New Year which starts this year from Feb. 10.

($1 = 7.1749 Chinese yuan renminbi)

