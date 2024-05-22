China TCM Holdings Schedules 2024 AGM

China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co (HK:0570) has released an update.

China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co. Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 14, 2024, where shareholders will review the past year’s audited financial statements and re-elect directors. Additionally, the meeting agenda includes re-appointing Ernst & Young as the company auditor with the Board authorized to set remuneration. The company emphasizes the importance of proxies for shareholder representation and outlines the procedures for share transfer and voting rights.

