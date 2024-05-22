News & Insights

Stocks
CHIZF

China TCM Holdings Schedules 2024 AGM

May 22, 2024 — 04:42 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co (HK:0570) has released an update.

China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co. Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 14, 2024, where shareholders will review the past year’s audited financial statements and re-elect directors. Additionally, the meeting agenda includes re-appointing Ernst & Young as the company auditor with the Board authorized to set remuneration. The company emphasizes the importance of proxies for shareholder representation and outlines the procedures for share transfer and voting rights.

For further insights into HK:0570 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CHIZF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.