China targets bigger soy crop and stable vegetable supplies

BEIJING, Feb 22 (Reuters) - China will launch measures to increase soybean output, an annual rural policy document said on Tuesday, while also promoting modern greenhouses to bolster food production.

The country is largely self-sufficent in key food staples but has faced several short-term supply shortages in recent years.

Already the world's top soybean importer, China's small domestic crop fell sharply last year as farmers planted corn instead.

Among its plans, China will increase subsidies for land rotation programmes and rewards for counties that produce large volumes of edible oils, Xinhua reported, citing the State Council document.

The annual document dedicated a full section to boosting the soybean and oilseeds production "project".

Beijing also said it will "actively" deal with the unfavourable impact from late planting of wheat and strictly control corn-based fuel ethanol production, among other measures seeking to stabilise grain supplies and ensure food security.

It also wants to accelerate expansion of beef, mutton and dairy production and "vigorously promote" construction of vegetable facilities in the north while improving emergency supplies.

Last year heavy rains flooded key vegetable-growing areas, sending prices rocketing.

The document said that China will strengthen research into the mid to long-term impact of climate change on agriculture.

It also called for acceleration of the development of indoor agriculture such as greenhouses and promotion of advanced equipment and technology.

