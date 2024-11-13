News & Insights

China Tangshang Schedules Key Financial Review Meeting

November 13, 2024 — 04:38 am EST

China Tangshang Holdings Limited. (HK:0674) has released an update.

China Tangshang Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 28, 2024, to discuss and approve the company’s unaudited interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2024, and decide on any interim dividend payouts. This meeting could be pivotal for investors tracking the company’s financial health and potential dividend returns.

