China Tangshang Eyes Urban Renewal Project Investment

November 12, 2024 — 05:39 am EST

China Tangshang Holdings Limited. (HK:0674) has released an update.

China Tangshang Holdings Limited, through its subsidiary Puning Huachuangwen, has entered into a non-binding agreement to potentially invest in a major urban renewal project in Puning City, Guangdong Province. This project, which includes residential and commercial developments, is seen as a strategic opportunity amid the challenging real estate market in China. The company has already paid substantial deposits, highlighting its commitment to capitalizing on this promising venture.

