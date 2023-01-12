China takes 'golden shares' in Alibaba, Tencent units - FT

Jan 13 (Reuters) - The Chinese government is moving to take "golden shares" in the local units of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 9988.HK and Tencent Holdings Ltd 0700.HK, as it formalises a greater role in overseeing China's most powerful tech companies, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

