BABA

China takes 'golden shares' in Alibaba, Tencent units - FT

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas Peter

January 12, 2023 — 08:36 pm EST

Written by Rishabh Jaiswal for Reuters ->

Jan 13 (Reuters) - The Chinese government is moving to take "golden shares" in the local units of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 9988.HK and Tencent Holdings Ltd 0700.HK, as it formalises a greater role in overseeing China's most powerful tech companies, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((rishabh.jaiswal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BABA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.