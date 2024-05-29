China Taiping Subsidiaries Seal Aircraft Deal

China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co (HK:0966) has released an update.

China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co’s subsidiaries have entered into an Aircraft Portfolio Sale and Purchase Agreement to acquire aircraft with a market appraised value of approximately USD 221.1 million. The transaction, which is a discloseable transaction under the Listing Rules, involves lease transfer agreements where the purchasing subsidiaries will assume all rights and obligations of the aircraft leases. The consideration for the acquisition closely matches the independent appraiser’s valuation, ensuring the deal aligns with market conditions.

