China Taiping Subsidiaries Seal Aircraft Deal

May 29, 2024 — 04:39 am EDT

China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co (HK:0966) has released an update.

China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co’s subsidiaries have entered into an Aircraft Portfolio Sale and Purchase Agreement to acquire aircraft with a market appraised value of approximately USD 221.1 million. The transaction, which is a discloseable transaction under the Listing Rules, involves lease transfer agreements where the purchasing subsidiaries will assume all rights and obligations of the aircraft leases. The consideration for the acquisition closely matches the independent appraiser’s valuation, ensuring the deal aligns with market conditions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

