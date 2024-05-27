China Taiping Proposes Auditor Change

China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co (HK:0966) has released an update.

China Taiping Insurance Holdings Company Limited has announced a proposed change of auditor from PwC to KPMG for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM. PwC has confirmed there are no disagreements or issues to be raised regarding their retirement. The company has expressed appreciation for PwC’s services and will provide further details to shareholders in an upcoming circular.

