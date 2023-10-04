China SXT Pharma Ordinary Shares To Begin Trading On Split-Adjusted Basis On Oct. 5

(RTTNews) - China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SXTC) announced its Board has set the date of October 5, 2023 to be the effective date for the one-for-twenty-five reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding ordinary shares. The company's ordinary shares will begin trading on the NASDAQ Stock Market on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on October 5, 2023.

As a result of the reverse stock split, every twenty-five issued and outstanding ordinary shares as of the effective date will automatically be combined into one issued and outstanding share. The company stated that the reverse stock split will reduce the total number of outstanding ordinary shares from approximately 18.2 million shares to approximately 0.8 million shares.

