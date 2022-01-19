Commodities
China suspends six more flights from the United States over COVID cases

Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

China's aviation regulator will suspend six more fights from the United States, it said on Thursday, taking to 96 the total cancellations this year, based on a Reuters tally.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China ordered American Airlines AAL.O to cancel two flights from Dallas to the commercial hub of Shanghai from the week of Feb. 7.

It also ordered China Southern Airlines 600029.SS to suspend four more flights from Los Angeles to the southern city of Guangzhou from Feb. 28, which stands to affect return flights to China in March.

No flights were available in February for booking from the United States to China, a Reuters search showed.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

