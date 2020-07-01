China suspends Sichuan Airlines Cairo-Chengdu flight after passengers test positive

BEIJING, July 1 (Reuters) - China's aviation authority said on Wednesday it would suspend Sichuan Airlines from operating the Cairo-Chengdu route for a week from July 6, after six arriving passengers tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Last month, a China Southern Airlines 600029.SS flight from Dhaka to Guangzhou was suspended for four weeks over concerns about imported infections.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

