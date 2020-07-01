Commodities

China suspends Sichuan Airlines Cairo-Chengdu flight after passengers test positive

Contributors
Stella Qiu Reuters
Ryan Woo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

China's aviation authority said on Wednesday it would suspend Sichuan Airlines from operating the Cairo-Chengdu route for a week from July 6, after six arriving passengers tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

BEIJING, July 1 (Reuters) - China's aviation authority said on Wednesday it would suspend Sichuan Airlines from operating the Cairo-Chengdu route for a week from July 6, after six arriving passengers tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Last month, a China Southern Airlines 600029.SS flight from Dhaka to Guangzhou was suspended for four weeks over concerns about imported infections.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com; 86-10-66271289;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular