China suspends pork imports from Italy due to African swine fever case

BEIJING, Jan 26 (Reuters) - China's agriculture ministry said on Wednesday it had suspended pork imports from Italy after African swine fever was detected in a wild boar in the country.

African swine fever, usually deadly to pigs, wiped out around half of China's herd in 2019 and still causes outbreaks in the country.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

