China suspends pork imports from Italy due to African swine fever case

Dominique Patton Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

China's agriculture ministry said on Wednesday it had suspended pork imports from Italy after African swine fever was detected in a wild boar in the country.

African swine fever, usually deadly to pigs, wiped out around half of China's herd in 2019 and still causes outbreaks in the country.

