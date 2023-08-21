China suspends mango imports from Taiwan, says Chinese state media

BEIJING, Aug 21 (Reuters) - China's customs authority has suspended mango imports from Taiwan from Monday, said the state-run People's Daily, after detecting pests on the fruit.

The pest poses a serious threat to China's agriculture, the newspaper said, citing a spokesperson from the State Council.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

