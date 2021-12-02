Commodities

China suspends Lufthansa flights to Shenyang, Shanghai due to COVID-19 cases

Contributors
Stella Qiu Reuters
Ryan Woo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

China's aviation authority said on Thursday it would suspend Lufthansa flights from Frankfurt to the cities of Shenyang and Shanghai due to COVID-19 cases.

BEIJING, Dec 2 (Reuters) - China's aviation authority said on Thursday it would suspend Lufthansa LHAG.DE flights from Frankfurt to the cities of Shenyang and Shanghai due to COVID-19 cases.

The carrier's two weekly flights to Shenyang and four to Shanghai would be suspended from December, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said in a statement on its website.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; editing by Jason Neely)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com; 86-10-66271289;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular