China suspends Lufthansa flights to Shenyang, Shanghai due to COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Dec 2 (Reuters) - China's aviation authority said on Thursday it would suspend Lufthansa LHAG.DE flights from Frankfurt to the cities of Shenyang and Shanghai due to COVID-19 cases.

The carrier's two weekly flights to Shenyang and four to Shanghai would be suspended from December, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said in a statement on its website.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; editing by Jason Neely)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com; 86-10-66271289;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.