China suspends imports of goats, sheep from Mongolia due to viral disease

May 11 (Reuters) - China is suspending imports of goats, sheep and related products from Mongolia due to the detection of a viral disease, according to a government statement published on Wednesday.

The ban took effect from April 29, after the detection of capripoxvirus, a contagious disease that can cause high mortality in livestock.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Tom Hogue)

