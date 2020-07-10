US Markets

China suspends imports from Ecuador shrimp producers on coronavirus risk

Dominique Patton Reuters
China's customs authority said on Friday it was suspending imports from three Ecuadorean shrimp producers after detecting presence of the coronavirus in recent shipments.

The virus was found on the outer packaging of goods but not on shrimps or the inner packaging, said the statement by the General Administration of Customs on its website.

It also ordered shrimps produced by the three firms after March 12 to be recalled or destroyed.

