China suspends Bristol-Myers' cancer drug over findings at U.S. plant

Adds details from Beigene on corrective actions, background

March 25 (Reuters) - China has suspended sale, import and use of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's BMY.N cancer drug, Abraxane, the U.S. drugmaker's China marketing partner said on Wednesday.

The suspension by China National Medical Products Administration is based on inspection findings at Bristol-Myers' contract manufacturing facility in the United States, partner Beigene Ltd 6160.HK said.

Beigene and Bristol-Myers were working to restore supply as soon as possible, said the China-based drugmaker, which signed an agreement with Bristol-Myers' Celgene unit in 2017 to market and distribute Abraxane.

Along with remediation efforts, Bristol-Myers has applied for approval to source its supply of Abraxane for the China market from an alternative manufacturing facility, Beigene said.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Shinjini Ganguli)

