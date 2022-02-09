China suspends beef imports from Lithuania from Feb. 9

BEIJING, Feb 10 (Reuters) - China has suspended imports of beef from Lithuania since Wednesday, the General Administration of Customs said, without providing a reason for the suspension.

China has blocked cargoes of other Lithuanian goods and recalled its ambassador after Lithuania allowed Taiwan to open a de facto embassy in its capital Vilnius last year.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

