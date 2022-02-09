China suspends beef imports from Lithuania

Adds context, import volumes

BEIJING, Feb 10 (Reuters) - China has suspended imports of beef from Lithuania since Wednesday, the General Administration of Customs said, amid a growing trade spat with the Baltic nation and its Western allies.

Customs did not give a reason for the suspension.

The agency typically halt imports of meat if exporting nations report outbreaks of disease in livestock. Lithuania has not reported any animal disease to the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) recently.

The move comes however after Britain said on Monday it will join the United States and Australia in backing an EU trade case against China at the World Trade Organization over Beijing's alleged trade curbs on Lithuania.

The European Commission says Lithuanian exports to China fell 91% in December compared to the same month in 2020.

Lithuania allowed Taiwan to open a de facto embassy in its capital Vilnius last year, angering Beijing which regards the self-governed island as its own territory.

China is the world's top importer of beef but shipments from Lithuania are minimal.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

