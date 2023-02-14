China supports Iran to safeguard rights over nuclear issue - Xi

BEIJING, Feb 14 (Reuters) - China supports Iran in safeguarding its legitimate rights and promoting the early and proper resolution of the Iranian nuclear issue, Chinese President Xi told his Iranian counterpart on Tuesday.

"China will continue to constructively participate in the negotiations on resuming Iran's nuclear agreement," Xi told Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Raisi is scheduled to visit Beijing from Feb. 14-16.

(Reporting by Liz Lee and Ella Cao, editing by Ed Osmond)

