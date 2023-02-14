Commodities

China supports Iran to safeguard rights over nuclear issue - Xi

February 14, 2023 — 06:09 am EST

Written by Liz Lee and Ella Cao for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Feb 14 (Reuters) - China supports Iran in safeguarding its legitimate rights and promoting the early and proper resolution of the Iranian nuclear issue, Chinese President Xi told his Iranian counterpart on Tuesday.

"China will continue to constructively participate in the negotiations on resuming Iran's nuclear agreement," Xi told Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Raisi is scheduled to visit Beijing from Feb. 14-16.

