China, supply chain issues hurt Beiersdorf adhesives unit's outlook

FRANKFURT, April 28 (Reuters) - Beiersdorf BEIG.DE, the maker of Nivea skin care products and Tesa glue, cut the forecast for full-year sales at its adhesives unit on Thursday due to extensive lockdowns in China and ongoing supply chain issues in the automotive industry.

It said it now expects the Tesa adhesives unit to grow sales in the low to mid single-digit range in 2022, compared to its previous forecast for growth at a mid single-digit range, due to the recent COVID-19 surge at its most important market in China.

Beiersdorf also confirmed its preliminary first-quarter results published on April 8 and targets for its consumer goods unit announced on March 1.

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska, Editing by Miranda Murray)

