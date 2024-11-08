China Suntien Reports Strong Growth in October 2024

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited Class H (HK:0956) has released an update.
China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited reported a robust 21.30% year-on-year increase in power generation for October 2024, reaching 1,202,581.92 MWh. However, the cumulative power generation for the year showed a slight decline of 1.12%, totaling 11,038,950.51 MWh. The company also saw a significant rise in gas transmission volumes, up by 33.50% year-on-year, with a notable 69.24% increase in gas transport for clients.
