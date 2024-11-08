News & Insights

Stocks

China Suntien Reports Strong Growth in October 2024

November 08, 2024 — 04:41 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited Class H (HK:0956) has released an update.

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited reported a robust 21.30% year-on-year increase in power generation for October 2024, reaching 1,202,581.92 MWh. However, the cumulative power generation for the year showed a slight decline of 1.12%, totaling 11,038,950.51 MWh. The company also saw a significant rise in gas transmission volumes, up by 33.50% year-on-year, with a notable 69.24% increase in gas transport for clients.

For further insights into HK:0956 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.