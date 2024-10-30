News & Insights

China Suntien Reports Mixed Q3 Performance in Green Energy

October 30, 2024 — 08:12 am EDT

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited Class H (HK:0956) has released an update.

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited reported a slight decrease in power generation for the third quarter of 2024, with a 2.29% drop compared to the previous year. Despite the dip, the company’s solar power segment saw a significant increase of 20.71%, highlighting a promising area for growth. Investors should note the stable on-grid tariffs and a modest decline in the overall transacted electricity volume.

