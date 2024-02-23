China Suntien Green Energy Corporation (SEHK:956) Price Target Increased by 11.53% to 3.82

The average one-year price target for China Suntien Green Energy Corporation (SEHK:956) has been revised to 3.82 / share. This is an increase of 11.53% from the prior estimate of 3.43 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.78 to a high of 3.93 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.20% from the latest reported closing price of 2.98 / share.

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Maintains 7.32% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 7.32%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.75%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Suntien Green Energy Corporation. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 956 is 0.23%, an increase of 15.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.88% to 124,070K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,785K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,908K shares, representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 956 by 6.74% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,024K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ECOAX - Ecofin Global Renewables Infrastructure Fund A Class holds 11,378K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,524K shares, representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 956 by 10.37% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 10,087K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,487K shares, representing a decrease of 3.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 956 by 3.04% over the last quarter.

MCDFX - MATTHEWS CHINA DIVIDEND FUND Investor Class Shares holds 9,801K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.