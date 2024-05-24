China Sunsine Holds AGM with New Chairman

China Sunsine Chemical Holdings Ltd. (SG:QES) has released an update.

China Sunsine Chemical Holdings Ltd. successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 26, 2024, with a change in chairmanship as Mr. Lim Heng Chong Benny, the Lead Independent Director, presided over the event in place of the absent Executive Chairman, Mr. Xu Chengqiu. The full attendance list of shareholders and directors, as well as apology notices from absentees, were maintained by the Company Secretary. The Chairman welcomed all attendees and expressed appreciation on behalf of the Board of Directors.

