News & Insights

Stocks

China Sunsine Holds AGM with New Chairman

May 24, 2024 — 07:17 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Sunsine Chemical Holdings Ltd. (SG:QES) has released an update.

China Sunsine Chemical Holdings Ltd. successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 26, 2024, with a change in chairmanship as Mr. Lim Heng Chong Benny, the Lead Independent Director, presided over the event in place of the absent Executive Chairman, Mr. Xu Chengqiu. The full attendance list of shareholders and directors, as well as apology notices from absentees, were maintained by the Company Secretary. The Chairman welcomed all attendees and expressed appreciation on behalf of the Board of Directors.

For further insights into SG:QES stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.