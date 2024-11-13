News & Insights

China Sunsine Achieves Profit Growth Amid Global Challenges

November 13, 2024 — 05:19 am EST

China Sunsine Chemical Holdings Ltd. (SG:QES) has released an update.

China Sunsine Chemical Holdings Ltd. has shown resilience amid global economic uncertainties, reporting a 43% rise in net profit for the third quarter of 2024, driven by increased product pricing. With strategic capacity expansions underway, the company anticipates further growth, buoyed by China’s economic stimulus measures. Despite facing strong competition, China Sunsine continues to bolster its market leadership in the rubber chemicals industry.

