China summons online truck portals, citing operating irregularities

BEIJING, Sept 30 (Reuters) - China's Transport Ministry said on Friday that it has summoned truck companies, citing their operating irregularities including price-cutting in competition and delinquent driver fees.

The companies mentioned by the ministry include Didi Freight Full Truck Alliance YMM.N, and Huolala, the ministry said in a statement

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Yingzhi.Yang@thomsonreuters.com; +861056692133;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.