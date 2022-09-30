US Markets
China summons online truck portals, citing operating irregularities

Beijing Newsroom Reuters
BEIJING, Sept 30 (Reuters) - China's Transport Ministry said on Friday that it has summoned truck companies, citing their operating irregularities including price-cutting in competition and delinquent driver fees.

The companies mentioned by the ministry include Didi Freight Full Truck Alliance YMM.N, and Huolala, the ministry said in a statement

