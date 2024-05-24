China Success Finance AGM Postponed, New Date Pending

China Success Finance Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:3623) has released an update.

China Success Finance Group Holdings Limited has announced a rescheduling of its Annual General Meeting (AGM) originally set for 24 May 2024, due to the need for additional time to prepare the relevant materials. Shareholders will be informed of the new date and the book closure period for determining voting eligibility will also be announced in due course. The company will provide further details and a circular on its website and the Stock Exchange’s designated website, with printed copies available on request.

