China studying mechanism to stabilise coal prices over long-run - planning body

Chen Aizhu Reuters
SINGAPORE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - China's top economic planner, the National Development & Reform Commission, said on Tuesday it is studying a mechanism to stabilise coal prices over the long run.

The agency is looking into the costs and profitability of the coal sector in an effort to work out such a mechanism to guide prices to move within a reasonable range, it said.

