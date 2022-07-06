China studying extending tax exemption for NEVs - commerce ministry

SHANGHAI, July 7 (Reuters) - China is studying the possibility of extending a tax exemption for new electric vehicles (EV) as part of a raft of efforts to spur vehicle consumption in the country, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

It also announced a series of measures to encourage trade-ins of old vehicles and support the second-hand market.

