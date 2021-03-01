Companies
BA

China studies recertification plan for Boeing 737 MAX - aviation regulator

Contributors
Stella Qiu Reuters
Jamie Freed Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Karen Ducey

China's aviation regulator is studying a plan with Boeing Co on the recertification of Boeing 737 MAX, which has been grounded for nearly two years, the agency's vice head Dong Zhiyi said on Monday.

BEIJING, March 1 (Reuters) - China's aviation regulator is studying a plan with Boeing Co BA.N on the recertification of Boeing 737 MAX, which has been grounded for nearly two years, the agency's vice head Dong Zhiyi said on Monday.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) will conduct airworthiness tests in a orderly and planned way until the major safety concerns are properly addressed, Dong told a press conference.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu in Beijing and Jamie Freed in Sydney, editing by Louise Heavens)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com; 86-10-66271289;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular