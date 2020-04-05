China Strategic takes further loss on sale of Logan bonds

HONG KONG, April 6 (IFR) - China Strategic Holdings expects to take a loss of about US$281,000 on a recent disposal of part of its holdings in Logan Property Holdings' US dollar bonds, according to a stock exchange filing.

The Hong Kong-listed investment holding company on April 3 sold US$5m of Logan's 5.25% February 23 2023 notes in the secondary market for US$4.672m.

The company said that in light of volatile market conditions, the disposal can provide immediate liquidity to improve its cash position and reduce its exposure to financial market fluctuations.

Proceeds will be used for general working capital.

The company said earlier it expected to record a loss of US$231,000 on a disposal of some of its Logan dollar bonds on April 2.

(Reporting by Carol Chan; Editing by David Holland)

