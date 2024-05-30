News & Insights

Stocks

China Strategic Holdings Schedules Key 2024 Meeting

May 30, 2024 — 06:12 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Strategic Holdings Limited (HK:0235) has released an update.

China Strategic Holdings Limited has announced an upcoming annual general meeting set for June 27, 2024, to address key corporate matters, including the adoption of the latest audited financial statements, director re-elections, and the re-appointment of their auditor, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu. Additionally, the meeting will consider granting the board authority to issue additional shares and securities, limited to 20% of the current total shares in issue.

For further insights into HK:0235 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.