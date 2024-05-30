China Strategic Holdings Schedules Key 2024 Meeting

China Strategic Holdings Limited (HK:0235) has released an update.

China Strategic Holdings Limited has announced an upcoming annual general meeting set for June 27, 2024, to address key corporate matters, including the adoption of the latest audited financial statements, director re-elections, and the re-appointment of their auditor, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu. Additionally, the meeting will consider granting the board authority to issue additional shares and securities, limited to 20% of the current total shares in issue.

