China stocks wobble after central bank keeps medium-term rate unchanged

SHANGHAI, Jan 15 (Reuters) - China stocks and bonds struggled for direction on Monday after the central bank surprised markets by leaving the interest rate unchanged when rolling over maturing medium-term policy loans.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) instead boosted liquidity injections in the operation. It kept the rate of medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans unchanged at 2.50%, but injected a net 216 billion yuan of fresh fund into the banking system.

China's CSI 300 index .CSI300 edged 0.4% higher after dropping as much as 0.7%, while the Hang Seng benchmark .HSI added roughly 0.2% in early trade.

Yields on China's 10-year government bonds CN10YT=RR, CN=230026 rose nearly 2 basis points to 2.55% on the news before dropping to the 2.52% level.

In a Reuters poll of 35 market participants conducted last week, 19, or 54.3%, had expected the central bank to cut the MLF rate to help shore up the weak economy.

"The PBoC chose to hold despite strong deflation pressure. This likely reflects its concerns about bank profitability," ANZ analysts said in a note.

Shares of new energy companies .CSI399808 were down 0.1%, and defence stocks .CSI399959 lost more than 1%. Shares in tourism firms .CSI930633 jumped 3% in China's winter tourism season. Hong Kong-listed tech giants .HSTECH declined roughly 1%.

New bank lending in China rose less than expected in December from the previous month, but lending for the full year of 2023 set a record as the central bank keeps policy accommodative.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

