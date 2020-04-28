China stocks waver as earnings loom; start-ups surge on IPO reform

SSEC +0.1%, CSI300 +0.8%, HSI +0.8%, HSCE +0.8%

Start-up board rise most among indexes amid IPO reform

Banks to report earnings; regulator warns on wealth products

HONG KONG, April 28 (Reuters) - China stocks on Tuesday flitted in and out of negative territory but turned positive as the start-up index gained on fresh regulatory reform, while investors awaited big banks to release their earnings after a tumultuous first quarter.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was up 0.1% at 2,818.48 points, after dropping 2% to its lowest level in more than three weeks in morning trade.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was up 0.8%, with its financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS rising 1.2%, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 up 1.6%, the real estate index .CSI000952 up 1.7% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC climbed 0.1%.

** China's banking regulator has asked commercial banks to halt new sales of a wide range of wealth management products that might lead to unlimited losses for investors, a week after heavy losses were recorded in a crude oil futures trading product sold by the country's fourth-largest lender.

** Investors worry a broad tightening on such products could hurt bank profits, said Anthony Chan, chief Asia investment strategist at Union Bancaire Privée. Bank of Communications 601328.SS and ICBC 601398.SS are among banks reporting earnings in the coming days.

** China kicked off a reform this week to fast-track initial public offerings (IPOs) on Shenzhen's start-up board ChiNext, as Beijing accelerates capital market restructuring to reinvigorate an economy ravaged by coronavirus.

** "We consider ChiNext's IPO registration reform as long-term positive for the Ashare market," Morgan Stanley's analysts said in a note on Tuesday. They said extending eligibility of IPO companies and creating more comprehensive de-listing rules would "continue to make the A-share market more attractive as an IPO destination and discourage speculative activities."

** The Shenzhen index .SZSC was up 0.1% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT climbed 1.3%.

** Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday most civil servants will gradually return to work from May 4.

** Chinese H-shares listed in the city .HSCE rose 0.8%, while the Hang Seng Index .HSI also gained 0.8% to 24,466.42.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was flat, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 was down 0.4%.

** The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS was 0.01% firmer at 7.0863 per U.S. dollar.

** The sub-index of the Hang Seng index tracking energy shares .HSCIE gained 0.3%, while the IT sector .HSCIIT rose 0.4%.

