China stocks track global peers higher

Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

November 02, 2023 — 12:18 am EDT

Written by Shanghai Newsroom for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - China stocks edged up on Thursday, while Hong Kong shares rose, tracking global markets as investors bet that U.S. interest rates have peaked and cuts are on the way.

** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index .CSI300 and the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC were both up 0.1% by the midday recess.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI added 1.2% and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index .HSCE climbed 1.4%.

** Asian shares and bonds extended a global rally as a non-committal Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell had markets double down on bets that U.S. interest rates have peaked and cuts are on the way.

** Overnight, the Fed held the policy rate steady in its current 5.25%-5.50% range. While Chair Jerome Powell did not rule out another hike, markets judged he was not quite as hawkish as he might have been.

** "This round of rate hike cycle probably have finished," said Zhang Chi, analyst at Sinolink Securities in a note, adding it would ease the outflow pressure for China stocks.

** Zhang said China growth stocks, especially healthcare companies, as well as Hong Kong-listed tech companies would benefit the most.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong .HSTECH jumped 2.3%.

** However, in onshore market, most stocks fell despite a slight gain in the benchmark index, amid concerns of a fragile economic recovery. Latest data showed China's factory activity unexpectedly contracted in October.

** Shares in new energy .CSI399808 and liquor makers .CSI399997 were down roughly 1% each, while media firms .CSI399971 added 2.5%.

