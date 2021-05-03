China stocks take lion's share as EM flows bounce back in April -IIF

Contributor
Rodrigo Campos Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Foreign net flows to emerging market equity and debt portfolios picked up in April as currency volatility ebbed, with flows to Chinese equities taking a large share of the total, data from the Institute of International Finance showed on Monday.

NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - Foreign net flows to emerging market equity and debt portfolios picked up in April as currency volatility ebbed, with flows to Chinese equities taking a large share of the total, data from the Institute of International Finance showed on Monday.

The net estimated $45.5 billion in flows in April was the highest monthly figure since January and compares with a downwardly revised $9.8 billion net inflows in March. The April 2020 figure was $6.6 billion.

China took in 95% of net flows to equities last month with $13.5 billion of the $14.2 total. In debt, however, flows to Chinese debt were $4.8 billion in April, the lowest monthly reading since outflows of $11.6 billion in April last year.

Non-China flows to EM debt hit $26.4 billion, the highest since November.

"Emerging market real yield seem to be causing creditors to venture offshore in pursuit of higher inflation-adjusted returns," said in a note Jonathan Fortun, economist at IIF.

A geographical split in the data shows positive figures across the board. The top performers were Asia, with debt inflows of $15.2 billion, and equities with $5.6 billion. Inflows to Latin America were $5.5 billion for equities and $7.8 billion for debt instruments, the data showed.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((rodrigo.campos@reuters.com; +1 (332) 219-1131; http://www.twitter.com/rodrigocampos))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More