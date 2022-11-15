China stocks surge on Xi-Biden meeting, pro-growth policies

Adds U.S.-listed China stocks, BofA's view on China

SHANGHAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - China stocks closed higher for a third straight session on Tuesday on signs of easing geopolitical tensions after a meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, while Beijing's latest supportive steps also lifted sentiment.

** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index .CSI300 ended higher 1.9%, and the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC added 1.6%.

** The Hang Seng Index .HSI jumped 4.1%, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index .HSCE surged 4.8%.

** A positive sign on the Group of 20 (G20) nations summit was a three-hour meeting between Biden and Xi in which the two leaders pledged more frequent communications despite their many differences.

** Recent moves by Chinese authorities to ease some COVID curbs and provide financial support to the property market also underpinned sentiment.

** Hong Kong-listed tech giants .HSTECH soared 7.3%, sending their month-to-date gains to 33.7%. Index heavyweights Alibaba 9988.HK and Tencent 0700.HK surged more than 10% each.

** "We believe the Xi-Biden meeting today could reduce the risk of Chinese ADRs (American Depositary Receipts) being delisted but is unlikely to reduce the intensity of the tech war," said Jefferies analysts in a Monday note.

** In mainland markets, semiconductor shares .CSIH30184 jumped 6.7% and securities firms .CSI399707 climbed 3.6%.

** The strong market performance overshadowed concerns over data showing slower Chinese factory output growth and a fall in October retail sales.

** "Economic activities slowed in October due to worsening COVID outbreaks and weak external demand," said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management. "As investors are forward looking, the focus in the market is on the change of policies."

** Several Chinese cities began cutting routine community COVID-19 testing, days after China announced an easing of some of its coronavirus measures, although daily infections had jumped to the highest level since April, when Shanghai was in a two-month citywide lockdown.

** Separately, China's central bank partially rolled over maturing medium-term policy loans and kept the interest rate unchanged for a third straight month.

** U.S.-listed shares of Chinese firms mirrored a surge in domestic shares with heavyweights Alibaba.com Group Holding Ltd BABA.N, Pinduoduo Inc PDD.O and Baidu Inc BIDU.O rising between 6% and 10% in premarket trading.

** Bank of America Global Research said it had turned "tactically constructive" on China's stock markets after two years of caution.

