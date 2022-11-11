China stocks surge after U.S. inflation data, COVID policy in focus

Updates to midday break, adds details

SHANGHAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Chinese stocks rallied hard on Friday following a jump on Wall Street, with investors closely watching out for any adjustments to the country's zero-COVID policy.

The blue-chip CSI 300 Index .CSI300 was up 2.1% by the end of the morning session, and the Hang Seng Index .HSI surged 5.5%.

The rally on China's markets mirrored broad Asian markets gains, after a smaller-than-expected increase in U.S. consumer prices fuelled hopes that the Federal Reserve could tone down its aggressive pace of interest rate hikes.

China's new top leadership body reaffirmed Beijing's "dynamic-zero" COVID-19 policy on Thursday, as authorities stepped up lockdowns and other curbs to halt clusters from spreading as infections soared to its highest since this year's Shanghai lockdown.

The Politburo Standing Committee (PSC) meeting also put forward 20 measures to optimise China's pandemic response, although details have not been published yet but some investors expect some easing and more pragmatic measures to contain the outbreaks.

"Our overall take is that the PSC aims to depoliticize the ZCS (zero-COVID strategy) and introduce some fine-tuning measures to minimize the economic impact while resolutely maintaining the ZCS," Nomura said in a note.

"While markets may look to an eventual reopening in 2023, they should be cognizant that it may be slow, painful and bumpy."

Citi analysts said local governments' response is the next key watch point. "Since COVID prevention is often overdone at local level, a correction in implementation will be a de facto easing."

Tech giants listed in Hong Kong .HSTECH surged roughly 10% at the open and were up 6.5% by midday, tracking a 7.6% overnight jump in the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index .HXC.

Chinese property developers .CSI000952 rallied 5.4% in the mainland, and their peers traded in Hong Kong .HSCIPC rose nearly 7%, amid the country's latest measures to support the crisis-ridden sector.

Going against the broad market trend, the tourism sector .CSI930633 dropped 2.1% amid the rising COVID cases and more anti-virus curbs.

Elsewhere, central bank data on Thursday showed new bank lending fell sharply in October, far below expectations in a Reuters poll.

The weak data might fuel expectations of more monetary easing, GF Securities analysts said.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong & Shri Navaratnam)

