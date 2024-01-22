News & Insights

China stocks struggle despite cabinet's pledge to stabilise market

January 22, 2024 — 08:57 pm EST

SHANGHAI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - China stocks struggled for a clear direction on Tuesday, hovering near a five-year low touched in the previous session, even after the country's cabinet pledged to take more effective measures to stabilise market confidence.

The Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC traded below the psychologically important 2,800-point mark amid relentless foreign outflows and a surge in short-selling that pummelled confidence, already dented by the region's creaking economy.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by Premier Li Qiang, said on Monday it will step up medium- and long-term fund injections in the capital market to strengthen stability as well as promote healthy development.

The blue-chip CSI 300 Index .CSI300 slipped 0.3%, while the Hang Seng Index .HSI rose 0.5% at market open on Tuesday.

