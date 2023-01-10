China stocks slip on doubts around sustainability of rally

January 10, 2023 — 12:00 am EST

Written by Shanghai Newsroom for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - China stocks on Tuesday snapped a six-session winning streak, as some investors booked profits on doubts over the sustainability of the market's rebound that was driven by the country's abrupt drop of its zero-COVID policy.

** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index .CSI300 slipped 0.1% by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Index .SSEC lost 0.2%.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI dropped 0.3%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index .HSCE declined 0.5%.

** Other Asian shares fell following hawkish comments from two U.S. Federal Reserve officials overnight, with investors turning cautious ahead of key inflation data due this week.

** "It's unlikely that fundamentals and policies will improve significantly as the Spring Festival will arrive soon," Guosheng Securities said in a note, adding that it's better to accumulate lower-valued companies rater than chasing high-flying stocks at current stage.

** The market is shifting from "expectation-driven" to "fundamental-driven", they said. The CSI 300 had rebounded roughly 15% since November on bets over China's reopening.

** China's week-long Spring Festival holiday starts on Jan 21.

** Chinese fund managers had warned the next wave of market gains will be less broad-based, instead they will pay more attention to companies' fundamentals going forward.

** In China, trading was mixed, with healthcare .CSIHCSI and semiconductors .CSIH30184 up at least 1%, while new energy vehicles .CSI399976 and defence shares .CSI399959 both dropped more than 1%.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong .HSTECH, meanwhile, edged down 0.7%.

** Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note, "We believe the market is under-appreciating the far-reaching ramifications of reopening and the possibility that a robust cyclical recovery can occur despite lingering structural headwinds."

** "2023 will be a year for China equities to leadglobal marketperformance, in our view, with the momentum likely more concentrated in the 1H of the year."

