China stocks slip, Hong Kong surges after cabinet's pledge to stabilise market

SHANGHAI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - China stocks slipped on Tuesday, hovering near a five-year low hit in the previous session, while Hong Kong shares rallied after the country's cabinet pledged to take more effective measures to stabilise market confidence.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by Premier Li Qiang, said on Monday it will step up medium- and long-term fund injections in the capital market to strengthen stability as well as promote healthy development.

Still, the Shanghai Composite Index .SSECremained below the psychologically key 2,800-point mark, and the CSI300 .CSI300 gave up early gains, highlighting extremely fragile investor sentiment as the Chinese economy sputters and authorities appear reluctant to release major stimulus.

The blue-chip CSI 300 Index .CSI300 was down 0.2% at midday recess, and the SSEC fell 0.4%, while the Hang Seng Index .HSI jumped 2.5%.

China's yuan also rebounded from a near two-month low against the dollar hit a day earlier to the strongest in more than a week.

"Top officials' comments suggest Beijing is reluctant to seek short-term growth at the cost of increasing long-term risks," said Nomura analysts in a note, referring to stimulus prospects. "We expect the current economic dip to continue into spring this year."

Liang Zhu, chief investment officer at AllianceBernstein in China, said "what happened in China markets in recent days might be the 'last drop' investors could experience."

"As a long-only investor, we are very optimistic, it's almost the freezing point and the government will take action," he said.

Foreign investors bought a net 2.8 billion yuan ($390.40 million) of China stocks so far on the day.

