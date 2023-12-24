China stocks slip, gaming shares extend slump after new rules announced

SHANGHAI, Dec 25 (Reuters) - China stocks slipped on Monday, with online gaming shares extending their decline of the previous session as China's new rules to curb spending on video games dented sentiment despite regulators' latest efforts to soothe investor concerns.

The Hong Kong market is closed for the Christmas holiday.

** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index .CSI300 slipped 0.1% and the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC was down 0.3% by the midday recess.

** China's CSI Anime Comic Game Index .CSI930901 slumped 4.9%, extending a 10% tumble in the previous session.

** The weak sentiment towards the sector persisted despite a statement from regulators on Saturday that they would make improvements to the proposed rules after "earnestly studying" public views on them.

** The proposed rules aim at curbing money and time spent on video games, dealing a blow to the world's biggest games market and knocking the value of Tencent Holdings 0700.HK, Netease 9999.HK and other gaming stocks.

** On Monday, shares in gaming companies Giant Network Group 002558.SZ, 37 Interactive Entertainment Network 002555.SZ and Kingnet Network 002517.SZ were all down their 10% daily limit.

** Stocks in the media sector .CSI399971 tumbled 2.6%, while defence shares .CSI399959 gained 1.6%.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

