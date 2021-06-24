China stocks slip as healthcare firms retreat; Hong Kong up

Contributors
Luoyan Liu Reuters
Andrew Galbraith Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

China shares ticked lower on Thursday, dragged down by losses in the healthcare sector as drugmakers retreated on concerns over a plunge in medicine prices.

SSEC -0.2%, CSI300 -0.2%, HSI 0.1%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 4.4%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 2.2%

FTSE China A50 -0.1%

SHANGHAI, May 28 (Reuters) - China shares ticked lower on Thursday, dragged down by losses in the healthcare sector as drugmakers retreated on concerns over a plunge in medicine prices.

** The CSI300 index .CSI300 fell 0.2% to 5,137.37 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC lost 0.2% to 3,561.01 points.

** Leading the declines, the CSI300 healthcare index .CSI300HC slumped 2.6% by the midday break after price slumps were shown in the results of the fifth national government-backed drug bulk-buy program.

** Hengrui 600276.SS, Guangzhou Kingmed Diagnostics Group Co Ltd 603882.SS, Asymchem Laboratories Tianjin Co Ltd 002821.SZ, Bloomage Biotechnology Corp Ltd 688363.SS declined between 4.1% and 6.8%.

** Average price cut was 56% among the 251 products for 61 types of medicines included in the list of preliminary bid winners, state news agency Xinhua said in a report.

** Investors need to pay more attention to drugmakers' overall strength given a normalised bulk-buy mechanism, TF Securities said in a report, adding that bigger-than-expected price declines would be a risk for firms going forward.

** China's monthly producer price index (PPI) is likely to rise 10% in June, piling pressure on downstream consumers, a senior official of China's banking and insurance watchdog told a forum in Beijing on Thursday.

** On Wednesday, two Federal Reserve officials said a period of high inflation in the United States could last longer than anticipated, just a day after Fed Chair Jerome Powell played down rising price pressures.

** The Biden administration ordered a ban on U.S. imports of a key solar panel material from Chinese-based Hoshine Silicon Industry Co 603260.SS over forced labour allegations, said two sources briefed on the matter.

** Hoshine Silicon tumbled 9.9% after the U.S. ban.

** The Hang Seng index .HSI added 0.1% to 28,838.96 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index .HSCE gained 0.1%, to 10,679.86.

(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((luoyan.liu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: luoyan.liu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More